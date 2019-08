The summer is an excellent time for berries. Blackberries and blueberries are both packed with antioxidants, nutrients, and vitamins that can help keep us healthy all year long. When in season, berries are fun to pick and enjoy fresh and can also be frozen for use later on, if preferred.

Blackberries per serving have one of the highest antioxidant contents of any food ever tested, studies have shown. Regular consumption of blackberries may therefore have all the positive impact on health, …