Relish the Adventurous Side of Greece

If your ideal vacation involves more activity than simply lounging at the beach, consider booking an adventure holiday in Greece. In addition to its picturesque sights – whitewashed houses and turquoise seas – the country’s varied landscape, history, and culture provide a range of opportunities for the adventure-minded traveler. Below is a round-up of some unique adventures you may experience in Greece.

A METEORA HIKE

A UNESCO world heritage site famous for its monasteries atop towering rock formations, Meteora in Northern Greece …