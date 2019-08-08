Letter to the Editor: On the North Macedonia Name Controversy

To The Editor:

It was disgusting to read the article about the dumb behavior of the president of the Atlantic Bank at the Connecticut gambling resort.

I think at the very least she owes an apology to the young waitress she intimidated over a name tag. If Papaioannou knew any history at all she would know that Macedonia was a province of Yugoslavia for many, many years before it became independent. I do not recall any Greek objections to that name in all those years. Was it because Greece was afraid of Tito?

I think the greatest accomplishment of the former Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras whom this paper loves to tear down every time it mentions his name was reaching an agreement with Skopje to change the name to North Macedonia. Was Greece afraid they may lay claim to Alexander the Great?

Sometimes Greeks are their own worst enemies. In 1974, they gave Turkey an excuse to invade Cyprus when the right wing “coronals” unilaterally tried to annex Cyprus. In 1922, against the advice of General John Metaxas they tried to conquer Ankara. Disaster followed when their supply lines were overextended and they made a hasty retreat.

Greece should extend the hand of friendship to all its neighbors instead of picking petty disputes.

Mitchell W. Ticoras

Mequon, WI