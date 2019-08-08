Mom Blogger Gender Revealer Karvunidis Has Message

Jenna Karvunidis, the mother of three blogger from Pasadena, California who had the first viral gender reveal, inspiring the trend, now has another message about the criticality of a child’s gender and how to handle it.

“It’s not the most important” factor, Karvunidis, 39, told BuzzFeed News. She became known in parenting parenting blog circles as the person who “invented,” or popularized, the gender-reveal cake ceremony.

In July 2008, she baked a cake ahead of the birth of her first daughter, who’s now 10, that would reveal her gender to her friends and family. The cake’s inside icing, of course, was pink.

“I was more the tipping point and gave a party structure to what people have likely been celebrating since ultrasounds were invented,” she told the site, adding that she doesn’t want to credit herself as the first person who had ever done this.

“I just gave form to having the doctor put the news in an envelope and revealing it through cake icing at a party.”

Karvunidis wrote about the cake on her blog and a parenting forum, and it took off on the Internet, leading to her being interviewed by the Bump, an article she said she framed. Karvunidis also wrote another blog a few years later defending parents who throw gender-reveal parties.