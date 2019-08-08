Abp. Elpidophoros Visits Phoenix’s Community

The newly-enthroned leader of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, Archbishop Elpidophoros, 51, has wasted no time going on the road around the United States to talk about the importance of the Church and the Greek-American community.

He even went to Phoenix, far outside the big city circle of the Church’s main population, and stayed at St. Anthony’s Greek Orthodox Monastery in Florence, said AZCentral in a report on his visit there to conduct a service in honor of the transfiguration of Jesus Christ and then in Phoenix for a supplication service to the Virgin Mary at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

Spokeswoman Kristen Bruskas told the site that less than two months after his enthronement, “He is making himself available and accessible to the faithful throughout the archdiocese, and that is a true blessing for all of us.”

Father Apostolos Hill, senior pastor at the Phoenix cathedral, said an Arizona visit so soon into an Archbishop’s tenure is rare, but gave local worshipers a chance to get to know the new leader. “If he has an ability to speak healing words and words of clarity in times of confusion, that’s something we look forward for him to do,” Hill said.

Hill said he hopes Elpidophoros will prioritize youth outreach to help re-energize the church’s younger members.