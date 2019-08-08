Letter to the Editor: On New Democracy’s Election “Victory”

To the Editor:

Election Victory? I am certain that most Greeks in Greece and of the Omogenia (and I am one of them) regardless of their political leanings, want to see the new government of Mr. Mitsotakis succeed, however, I take objection to those who portray New Democracy as victors by a landslide and whose victory they see as a major move to the Right; the data do not support this. Much like President Trump claiming a landslide victory, when he indeed actually lost by about 3 million votes, any claim of a resounding victory by ND is untrue.

Of course, ND has the majority of seats in parliament, but the Left and Left-Center parties in the election (SYRIZA, KINAL, KKE, MERA) received over 49% of the popular vote. Add the votes for two other left parties, PE and DIMAR, the result yields 51.07% of the popular vote. Additionally, if one adds the votes given to a few other minor leftist parties, the vote raised to about 52%. Clearly, the ND “victory” was not as overwhelming as much of the right-leaning press has expounded.

James Saklas, PhD

Davidsonville, MD