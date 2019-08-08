Gregory Pavlides and His Remarkable Story, Shared by His Daughter Stella

NEW YORK – There are moments when we come across a remarkable story that reveals yet another remarkable story. When Stella Pavlides, Founder and President of the American Vitiligo Research Foundation (AVRF) a 501(c)(3) charity based in Clearwater, FL, spoke with The National Herald about her life and her efforts to raise awareness and funds to find a cure for the acquired skin disorder that affects over 75 million people of all ethnicities worldwide, she also spoke about her family …