Live: Greek Parliament Debates End of College Asylum Law

ATHENS – A cornerstone of new Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ pledge to end lawlessness – eliminating asylum on Greek college campuses – was set to be voted on by the Parliament on Aug. 8 in the face of vehement opposition from critics.

The new New Democracy government said the law that was reinstated by the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA had been abused and used by anarchists to set up havens on college grounds, as well as drug dealers and other criminals hiding out there.

The measure brought by the government would let police enter campuses to go after lawbreakers, ending the ability of anarchists tossing Molotov Cocktails at riot police before scurrying back for sanctuary and beyond the reach of the law.

The asylum law had been originally introduced to protect protesting students and freedom of expression, but New Democracy said that under SYRIZA, a party riddled with anarchist and terrorist sympathizers, it had become a cover for criminals.

The new legislation published by the Education Ministry would end a SYRIZA provision that forbid police from entering university grounds unless they were granted permission to do so by the council of rectors in order to respond to a felony or a crime against human life.

Education Minister Niki Kerameus said the objective of the government’s legislative initiative is “to restore common sense” and put an end to what she called a “distortion” of asylum law which has been “manipulated” and turned into “an asylum for lawlessness.”

“With these new regulations we will strengthen academic freedom and the free movement of ideas and we will make sure that illegal actions… are punished and are prevented inside and outside university grounds,” she said.

SYRIZA is fiercely against any changes and submitted a request for the legislation to be withdrawn on the grounds that it is unconstitutional, even though a special parliamentary committee had recently upheld its legality.

The panel added that the provision upholds and “protects academic freedom and the free expression and movement of ideas,” said Kathimerini in a report, to the dismay of SYRIZA lawmakers who want college grounds kept sacred.

SYRIZA’s former spokesman and now a Member of Parliament, Dimitris Tzanakopoulos, said the government was in a “far-right frenzy” and that New Democracy’s idea is “to control universities.”

SYRIZA MP Pavlos Polakis, who had his immunity from prosecution yanked by Parliament over a secretly-taped phone call with Bank of Greece Gov. Yannis Stournaras said that “ideas are not defeated by laws” while Meropi Tzoufi blasted the end of asylum idea as a “threat to the foundations of academic peace.”

The center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) said while it wants to end abuse of the asylum law that it objects to the provision, claiming it allows police to enter university grounds on the pretext of preventing crime before one has actually been committed.

KINAL leader Fofi Gennimata asked for the wording regarding the police’s right to enter universities to be changed so that law enforcement can only intervene if a crime has been committed, the paper said.