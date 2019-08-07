Greece, Cyprus, Israel, US Discuss Energy Cooperation

ATHENS (AP) — Energy ministers from Greece, Cyprus, Israel and the United States say they have been deepening their cooperation in the energy sector, noting that while energy issues can create regional tension, they can also foster cooperation.

Cyprus Energy Minister Georgios Lakkotrypis, speaking after talks in Athens, said he had received support from his counterparts from Greece, Israel and the U.S. regarding his country’s right to drill for natural resources.

Tension has been mounting between Cyprus and Turkey over energy exploration, with Cyprus calling on Turkey to halt drilling for gas in waters where the ethnically divided east Mediterranean island nation has exclusive economic rights.

Israeli Minister of Energy Yuval Steinitz also expressed hope for speedy progress on the East Med pipeline, a project to link eastern Mediterranean gas deposits to Europe.