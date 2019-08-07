Mother of Slain Greek Teen Wants Peaceful Protest of Killer’s Release

ATHENS – The mother of Alexis Grigoropoulos who was 15 when he was shot dead by a special police guard in December, 2008, has ripped the killer’s release from mail and said there should be peaceful protests.

The convicted killer, Epaminondas Korkoneas, walked free after serving only 13 years of a life sentence, ironically getting out under a law tailor-made by the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA for the release of terrorist killers instead.

“This was the final blow. My child is in the ground and his killers are free. But the injustice is not just suffered by me, it is suffered by the whole of society. A society that wants to live peacefully and enjoy its children,” Tzina Tsalikian said in an open letter.

“Let this society show, in any peaceful way, that the court ruling is not in line with the public’s sense of justice,” she urged, after an initial protest earlier this month saw it turn violent at times.

Korkoneas shot and killed Grigoropoulos during a verbal altercation with him and a group of his friends as they were hanging out in the popular anarchist-dominated neighborhood of Exarchia.

The case file showed Korkoneas fired twice with his revolver in the direction of the group and one of the bullets rebounded off a cement structure and hit Grigoropoulos in the chest, killing him instantly. His death sparked more than two weeks of street riots and vandalism in Athens and there were fears that Korkoneas’ release could trigger more.