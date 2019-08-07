Greek Tax Inspectors Start Closing Cheating Offenders

The annual summer crackdown against tax cheats is being stepped up this year in Greece under the new ruling New Democracy government with inspectors shutting down a beach bar and a restaurant for violations.

As usual, they weren’t identified as Greece doesn’t publicize who has been targeted or hit with penalties even as inspectors were said to be sweeping through the Peloponnese and in the Halkidiki peninsula in northern Greece, although islands are usually the preferred choice.

Teams from the Financial Crimes Squad (SDOE) conducted on-site audits from Aug. 2-4 and said that the bar was closed – it wasn’t said for how long – for not reporting transactions totaling 245.4 euros ($274.54) while the restaurant hid transactions of 171.3 euros ($191.64.)

That’s a smidgeon of what major tax cheats on islands like Mykonos have gotten away with, paying fines far less than the money they make by dodging taxes and with no reports any have been shut down for any period of time even while selling champagne at 1000 euros ($1119),

SDOE reported a total of 31 violations in 13 firms, said Kathimerini, mostly restaurants, tavernas and beach bars. Of these violations, six concerned tax code violations and 25 breaches of employment legislation, reports said.