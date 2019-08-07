Embattled Greek Competition Chief Won’t Step Down

ATHENS – Greek Competition Commission head Vassiliki Thanou, who was appointed by the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA, said she won’t resign despite the new New Democracy government putting in place tough conflict-of-interest rules.

Thanou, the former Greek Supreme Court chief, was accused by critics of being beholden to former Premier Alexis Tsipras, whom she served in his legal office before being appointed to the important competition post.

A bill tabled in Parliament would remove members and staff of the competition commission, an independent authority, if they have recently served in government bodies but she won’t accept that, she said.

“My resignation would be tantamount to assenting to the unlawful implementation of a provision. I will therefore not resign,” Thanou told Antenna. “I stand above parties. I have never belonged to any one party,” Thanou said, without explaining why she served Tsipras and as she accused the Conservatives of trying to interfere with her agency.

Tsipras, appointed Thanou to a number of influential posts after SYRIZA came to power in 2015, including having her at the top of the high court, serving briefly as Greece’s first female premier leading a caretaker government during a snap election campaign, before being eventually moved to his office as a legal adviser and backing him to the hilt.

New Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who took power in July 7 snap elections, said as long ago as December, 2018 that Thanou’s role in the SYRIZA government was problematic, especially being named to the competition agency.

At the time he wrote to European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager and Commissioner for Economic Affairs Pierre Moscovici to complain that Thanou’s nomination was political because she was Tsipras’ legal adviser.

Mitsotakis said that would conflict with the job of running an independent authority although Tsipras earlier replaced the head of Parliament’s supposed independent budget office with a party loyalist as well.

Mitsotakis also said the government was “attempting to turn the Competition Commission into a de facto instrument” serving its partisan interests and trying to eliminate independent bodies.

In February this year, Thanou was blasted by former colleagues in the union of judges and prosecutors (EDE), who described her stepping into an alleged scandal over the Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis as an “institutional faux pas.”

Tsipras and SYRIZA charged that 10 rival politicians took bribes from the company, based on the secret testimony of three unnamed whistleblowers who still haven’t provided a shred of evidence.

That came after Thanou questioned the legality of convening the appeals court plenary so that the Novartis case file could go to an investigative magistrate.

“It is not our business to throw politicians a lifeline,” Nikolaos Salatas, General Secretary of EDE, told Thema 104.6 radio, accusing Thanou of double standards over the case as she had tried to raise judges’ retirement age while she was still Supreme Court chief.

Speaking to Real FM, EDE representative Haralambos Sevastidis described the Novartis case, in which 10 Greek politicians are being investigated over allegations of bribery in connection with the Swiss drugmaker, as an “arena of political confrontation.”

“(The case) is being exploited for political reasons and at the same time there is interference from judicial officials to back the claims of this or the other side,” Kathimerini reported.