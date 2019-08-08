NJ Man Accused of Murdering Greek Woman, Family Pleads Not Guilty to Insurance Fraud

NEW JERSEY – A New Jersey businessman accused of killing his brother, his brother’s Greek-American wife and two children pleaded not guilty to felony murder and other charges earlier this year and has now pleaded not guilty to the charge of insurance fraud, as NBC4 New York reported.

A public defender for Paul Caneiro entered the latest plea in Monmouth County court on August 5.

“Prosecutors allege he continued to work and receive income through his wife while collecting disability insurance following a 2012 motor vehicle accident,” NBC4 reported.

Caneiro was already facing charges, four counts of murder, along with arson and weapons charges, NBC4 reported, stemming from the deaths of Keith Caneiro; his wife, Jennifer, and their two young children, son Jesse, 11, and daughter Sophia, 8. Their bodies were found after a fire broke out at their Colts Neck home November 20, 2018.

Jennifer’s roots were in Aegina, Greece.

“Authorities have alleged Caneiro shot his brother, shot and stabbed his sister-in-law and stabbed the children before dawn that day, then set the mansion on fire and returned home in Ocean Township to set fire to his own home as his wife and two adult daughters slept upstairs,” NBC4 reported.

Caneiro’s motive, according to officials, was money, NBC4 reported, adding that the brothers had a successful computer consulting business but “Caneiro was about to be cut off from their technology company after money allegedly went missing from the firm, according to previous court filings.”