Qatar’s Traditional Sailboat “Al Mubaraki” to Dock at Marina Zeas

PIRAEUS – The 40-meter traditional wooden vessel from Qatar ‘Al Mubaraki’ will arrive at Piraeus’ Marina Zeas on Wednesday.

The ship that will remain at Marina Zeas until Monday 12 August is on a tour to promote the FIFA 2022 World Cup that will be held in Qatar.

The vessel, a traditional wooden sailboat with a 16-member crew, will afterwards sail for the island of Corfu before it continues its fourth-month journey that includes stops in a total of 11 ports.

The Embassy of Qatar to Greece will organise an event for the arrival of Al Mubaraki on Wednesday at 19:00 at Marina Zeas.

During its visit to Piraeus, the ship will be open to public.