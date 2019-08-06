John Catsimatidis on Forbes’ Podcast: Considers Running for NYC Mayor or NY Governor

NEW YORK – John Catsimatidis was featured on Steve Forbes’ (Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Media) podcast, “What’s Ahead.” The title of this week’s podcast was, “John Catsimatidis: Stories from a Billionaire Serial Entrepreneur.”

The conversation between the two moguls flowed like a heart-to-heart between two close friends. Catsimatidis spoke about his childhood and how he entered his first years of primary schooling without speaking a word of English before delving into more of his adolescence.

Catsimatidis’ stories are full of humor, information and offer a unique view on the can-do attitude he’s had since he was a young boy. His accomplishments are by-products of his courage, hard word and imagination – qualities which would have ‘delighted Abraham Lincoln.’

The interview traces Catsimatidis’ resume from working at a supermarket, to owning various supermarket chains, airplanes, oil refineries and real estate throughout the nation. He also touched upon the fact that he has started investing in medicine and medical devices stating that it’s the “hot investment” that will never go out of style: “People will spend whatever they have to spend to live another 5 or 10 years.” Catsimatidis and Forbes went on to discuss Catsimatids’ latest acquisition: WABC Radio, with which he hopes clarify the meaning of ‘news’ versus ‘opinion.’

The conversation came to a close after Catsimatidis and Forbes discussed Catsimatidis’ ideas of up-zoning and transit-oriented development, as well as his previous and potentially future political aspirations. When asked whether he would run in the next election to ‘take New York City back,’ Catsimatidis responded, “Well, I hope we find someone younger and better. But, I am younger than Donald Trump, so you never know. We’ll see.”

Listen to the whole interview here: https://www.forbes.com/sites/steveforbes/2019/08/05/podcast–john-catsimatidis-stories-from-a-billionaire-serial-entrepreneur/#28ef030d617a