Decrepit Basketball Stand Falls, Kills 19-Year-old Greek Man

An investigation into how a more than 20-year-old basketball stand fell onto a 19-year-old man shooting hoops on a court on the island of Chios, killing him, was ordered by a prosecutor after reports it did not meet safety standards, the state-run Athens News Agency said.

The incident happened the night of Aug. 4, with the man taken to a local hospital where he died shortly before midnight, said a local website. No details were available on how it happened or where he was hit when it toppled.

Mayor Manolis Vournous, who had been detained after the incident, was released after it was found the court was under the the jurisdiction of the local community and not the municipality, the news agency said.

Vournous had appeared voluntarily at a local police station to give his statement to the authorities and was later led before a prosecutor who decided not to charge him with negligent homicide, said Kathimerini of the incident.