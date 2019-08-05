Conservative Party Leader Scheer Visits Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Canada

TORONTO – The Hon. Andrew Scheer, Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada and Leader of the Opposition, visited the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Canada on August 2 and met with His Eminence Archbishop Sotirios.

Mr. Scheer, who is a Member of Parliament from Saskatchewan and former Speaker of the House of Commons, congratulated the Archbishop on the recent elevation of the Metropolis of Toronto to the Archdiocese of Canada. He was given a tour of the Archdiocese headquarters in Toronto by His Eminence that included a visit to the Church of St. John the Theologian, which is on the ground floor and replete with Byzantine-style iconography. Scheer also visited the Patriarchal Toronto Orthodox Theological Academy and various offices of the Archdiocese.

The two leaders then met and had an extensive dialogue in the private residence of the Archbishop. Issues discussed included several challenges and opportunities facing Canadian society, various global developments, and the importance of peace and unity among peoples, as well as religious freedom around the world, particularly in Turkey and for our venerable Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople.

Following the meeting, the Archbishop presented the Leader with an icon from the Holy Monastery of St. Kosmas in Bolton of St. Andrew the First-called Apostle, who is the patron saint not only of Scheer, but also of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

Before Scheer departed from the Archdiocese, His Eminence sincerely thanked him for his continued support of the Greek Orthodox community across Canada and for his commitment to religious freedom, and wished Scheer and his family continued success and prosperity in service to Canada.