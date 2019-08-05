101 Years Since Toronto’s Anti-Greek Riot

On August 2nd in 1918, the three-day Toronto anti-Greek riot began. Sparked by frustrated Canadian World War I (“War”) veterans who were angered and resentful about Greece’s neutrality during the War and with the number of Greeks in Canada with jobs, the riot caused $1.25 million worth of property damage, sent 25 people to jail, and injured over 160 people.

Over 50,000 people participated in the riot in Toronto’s streets which started when a mob attacked the Greek-owned White City cafe in response to rumors that a Canadian veteran had been roughly treated there. The mob gained more and more members who began looting Greek businesses throughout the city of Toronto.