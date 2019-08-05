Hercules and Hippolyta Come to Greenbelt

Legend has it that when Hercules was born, the Earth shook under his weight. Christopher Cherry’s production of Hercules and Hippolyta skillfully ignores the scientifically incorrect, while embracing the politically correct in a manner enjoyable by even those who know what really happened.

Hercules is still a hero whose superhuman strength overcomes the Nemean Lion, chases the Erymanthean Boar to its death, frees Prometheus (who was chained to a mountain by Zeus for giving fire to humankind), and ventures into the underworld. But equal billing comes to Princess Hippolyta of the Amazons, who we encounter pursuing her own quest, carrying a magic girdle that can double a person’s particular strengths as needed.

Equal to Hercules in beauty if not physical strength, Hippolyta’s superior cunning helps them out of many a jam. It is she who suggests that Hercules trick the Hydra’s heads into fighting each other, and finds a better away to drive away the Stymphalian birds. Repeatedly pointing out that muscle-strength is not always the best way to solve problems, it is her purity that enables her to obtain the Apples of Hesperides so Hercules could get past the three-headed dog Charon on his way to Hades – where he finds his mother has learned to understand the meaning of our ephemeral existence and is unwilling to return to the land of the living.

As the plot winds to its conclusion, Hercules gains enough wisdom to figure out how to clean the Augean stables in just one day, but more importantly he recognizes his faults and realizes that the gods themselves are imperfect. Consequently, it is up to humanity to claim its own destiny. Our two heroes do not fall in love, but their future – like that of our species – is limited only by our imagination.

While the myths are transformed to suit the audience, as has happened for millennia, their richness and beauty shine through this modern adaptation. Even the Greek chorus contributes to the buy-in, by enabling dozens upon dozens of children, sorted by maturity level, to represent elegantly-costumed birds, monsters, villagers, and even the shades of the underworld.

The play, music, and lyrics were written by Christopher Cherry and choreographed by Eta Goldstein, with Musical Direction by Stefan Brodd and Production Design by Nicole DeWald. Over 100 others participated in the production or as actors. The good-natured joke made by the Cercopes, at Hercules’s expense, was recorded long ago by Apollodorus and can even be found on a temple wall in Selinus. This summer’s showings are sponsored by the Maryland State Arts Council and the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, and their schedule is posted on https://www.greenbeltmd.gov/home