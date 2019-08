Judge Amit Mehta from the United States District Court of the District of Columbia struck down a rule requiring drug pricing in television ads.

A few months ago, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (“HHS”) through the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) issued a rule that would have made drug manufacturing companies provide pricing for a 30-day supply of their medications on every television commercial they aired. The price of the drug would have had to be …