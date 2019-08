Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas climbed one place in the ATP world rankings reaching No5 (4,045 pts) leaving behind him Japanese Kei Nishikori and German Alexander Zverev.

Novak Djokovic is at the top of the list followed by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in the second and third place respectively.

On her part, Maria Sakkari is 32nd in the WTA world rankings with 1,670 pts