Here’s What the Democrats Won’t Tell You: “We Think You’re Dumb”

The second round of Democratic presidential debates is now over, and the biggest takeaway is that most of the candidates surely must think that voters are dumb. That is evidenced by the cheesy one-liners they manufacture, which get worse and worse every time.

First of all, the overproduced opening theme, along with its ominous music and over-the-top narrative is more appropriate as an introduction to Wrestlemania or a new Star Wars sequel than a presidential debate. Give me the grainy …