New Democracy Will End SYRIZA ATV Roads Use Ban

ATHENS – A ban on using All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) on asphalt roads imposed by the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA to prevent accidents caused by the easy-to-tip machines will be overturned by the new New Democracy.

Deputy Transport Minister Yiannis Kefaloyiannis recently said that the ban on quad bikes up to 125cc was “absurd,” although he didn’t explain how it would be in the interest of public safety to let them be driven on public roads with cars, trucks and other vehicles.

SYRIZA put the ban in place after a hike in accidents and fatalities and the coming order to end it is at odds with new Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ goal to reduce road accidents and fatalities and make the country’s roads and highways safer.

The ban brought complaints from bike rental shop owners, mostly on popular holiday islands like Crete, Rhodes and Zakynthos who wanted the income from ATV’s from tourists in the summer, despite the dangers of the vehicles, especially on busy roads.

“We are talking about vehicles that are approved by current EU legislation, have vehicle registrations and pay annual road tax,” said Kefaloyiannis. He added that under the highway code, local authorities will still be able to limit where these vehicles can be driven without explaining the contradiction if they are allowed on asphalt roads.

Critics said that the four-wheeled motorcycles tend to tip over when moving at speed, or traveling up hills or on uneven ground. There some 25,000 licenses for quad bikes in Greece, said Kathimerini.