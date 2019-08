A wildfire is burning through a forest area at Louvros, municipality of Ancient Olympia, the fire brigade reported on early Saturday afternoon.

Some 25 firefighters with 12 vehicles, assisted by two Pezetel aircraft and one helicopter, are trying to contain the fire.

Speaking to Athens-Macedonian News Agency, Regional Vice-Governor of Ilia Giorgos Georgiopoulos said that “winds in the area are rendering the battling of the fire even harder, but the fire poses no threat to local homes.”