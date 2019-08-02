The Bachelorette Visits Crete for Season’s Final Episodes

NEW YORK – The Bachelorette wrapped up this season with shocking revelations and with the stunning views of Greece in the background. The final episodes featuring Hannah Brown making her final decisions were shot at Porto Elounda in Crete.

Brown and her family stayed at the resort while she pondered which of the final three bachelors she would eventually choose.

On the season finale which aired on July 30, viewers saw Brown get engaged to Jed Wyatt. Their happiness was short-lived however since the day after their engagement she learned he had a girlfriend when he joined the show.

Brown confronted Wyatt on the live wrap-up show which followed the finale and then later asked out the runner-up Tyler Cameron.