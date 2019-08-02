Mitsotakis’ Vision: Greek Cultural Revolution Using Sports, Tourism

ATHENS – New Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis wants a plan to change Greece’s international image through culture, tying together its ancient heritage with modern programs.

“What we envision in the area of culture is nothing less than a revolution and I venture to use this term in order to convey the ambitious scope of our plans to promote our classical heritage in a novel way and to also use our contemporary culture in order to show the new face of Greece abroad,” Mitsotakis said, following talks with Culture Minister Lina Mendoni and her deputy for sports, Lefteris Avgenakis.

The Culture Ministry “is not just a guardian of our heritage but a ministry that can contribute to growth,” he said, reported Kathimerini, adding that his new government wants to create links between culture, sports and tourism, the country’s sports sector neglected in recent years, even the Olympic team and national team that has won gold medals and prestige in international competition.

He also said that the operation of the Archaeological Receipts Fund can be improved to increase takings from the country’s ancient sites and museums, saying that “revenues remain, unfortunately, very limited,” despite the popularity of the sites which have seen frequent strikes and closing, including at the Acropolis, in protests over austerity the past 9 ½ years.

“The Prime Minister gave us directions, but most importantly, he gave us solutions so that we can start dealing with the existing problems, of which there are many, and make our vision come true,” Mendoni said after the meeting but there were no details on what the bold vision would entail specifically beyond only a general sense.