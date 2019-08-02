Greek High Court Will Review Release of Teen’s Killer

ATHENS – The release from jail of a special police guard who shot and killed a 15-year-old in an anarchist-dominated neighborhood of the Greek capital in 2008 is being reviewed by the country’s Supreme Court, which could force a new trial.

Epaminondas Korkoneas bad been serving a life sentence for the killing of Alexis Grigoropoulos in Exarchia, which led to two weeks of riots and arson, but his term was cut from to 13 years, making him eligible for release under a law rushed through Parliament in the waning days of the former Radical Left SYRIZA government under a penal code critics said was tailor-made to set free terrorist killers and inmates who’d served at least one-third of sentences of 20 year or more.

Ironically, that led to the release of Korkoneas, setting off new riots in Exarchia from protesters who didn’t vent their rage at former Premier Alexis Tsipras, whose party is riddled with anarchist and terrorist sympathizers.

The Tsipras Law came into effect on July 1, a week before he was ousted in July 7 snap elections by the New Democracy Conservatives, with critics saying he was mollycoddling violent criminals in a bid to reestablish Leftist credentials after surrendering to the country’s European creditors to get a third bailout in 2015, this one for 86 billion euros ($95.58 billion.)

The Supreme Court has requested a certified copy of a ruling issued by a court in Lamia which led to the release of Korkoneas.. Should the Supreme Court appeal the decision, the trial will be repeated within an updated legal context, said Kathimerini.

The appellate court handed down the 13-year sentence after unanimously upholding a first instance intentional homicide conviction. With the reduced sentence, Korkoneas was eligible and granted early release from prison, serving just under 10 years in jail.

Some 30 hooded people, wearing the uniform that is the anarchists symbol, clashed in several spots the night of July 31 in Exarchia during otherwise peaceful protests over the release of Korkoneas even though it was done under the law passed by SYRIZA,

The assailants hurled Molotov cocktails, rocks, and also tables and chairs from nearby bars at a riot police squad stationed outside the office of the former PASOK Socialist party on Harilaou Trikoupi Street, Greek media reports said. No injuries were reported and two people were arrested.

The violence came a couple of hours after a few dozen people had gathered a few streets away, at the spot where Grigoropoulos was shot and where there is a memorial to him, surrounded by walls covered in graffiti.