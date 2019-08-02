Tsitsipas Beat Jordan Thompson, 17-Year-Old McNally Reaches Citi Open Quarterfinals

By Associated Press August 2, 2019

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece returns to Jeremy Chardy of France during their singles match at the Queens Club tennis tournament in London, Thursday, June 20, 2019.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Teenage qualifier Caty McNally has reached the quarterfinals of the Citi Open.

The 17-year-old beat fellow American 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 on Thursday. McNally hadn’t won a main draw WTA match until this week.

The women’s field has opened up after top-seeded Sloane Stephens and Wimbledon breakout star Coco Gauff were knocked out. Also Thursday, fourth-seeded Hsieh Su-wei (4) edged Varvara Gracheva 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (6); Zarina Diyas beat fifth-seeded Lesia Tsurenko 6-4, 6-4; and Camila Giorgi rallied to beat Rebecca Peterson 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

On the men’s side, top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece beat Jordan Thompson 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Tenth-seeded Benoit Paire knocked out fifth-seeded American John Isner 7-6 (3), 6-3. Sixth-seeded Marin Cilic topped ninth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-4 to set up a match against Nick Kyrgios, a 6-2, 7-5 winner over Yoshihito Nishioka.

Britain’s Kyle Edmund came back to beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to move on.

Third-seeded Daniil Medvedev beat Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 7-5.

