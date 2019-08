ATHENS – Angela Gerekou is the new president of the Greek National Tourism Organization (EOT), Tourism Minister Charis Theocharis said on Thursday.

Gerekou has served in the ministries of Culture and Tourism in previous governments. Welcoming her, Theocharis said in an announcement, “Angela Gerekou takes over as president of EOT. Her experience in and knowlege of issues of tourism will contribute to creating a modern EOT, adapted to new conditions.”