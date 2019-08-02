Three Young People Drown in Hotel Pools, in Separate Incidents

Two teenagers from France and a girl from Israel drowned in separate incidents at hotel pools in Rhodes and Crete, respectively, where they were spending holidays with their families. The incidents occurred on Wednesday evening.

(It was earlier erroneously reported that the young Israeli was a six-year-old boy. The story below has been updated.)

Two sisters from France, aged 16 and 19, were discovered at the pool in Rhodes, near the Ialyssos area, shortly before 21.00, after the lifeguard had done off-duty.

Of the two teenagers, one was found floating on the surface of the pool but could not be resuscitated by the emergency service ambulance EKAV. The other one was found on the bottom of the pool and confirmed dead. According to the local paper “Rodiaki”, one died trying to rescue the other. The two girls were in Rhodes on vacation with their family of four children..

The local prosecutor called for the arrest of the hotel manager and lifeguard, who will testify before a judge, while police has initiated an investigation.

Tourism Minister Charis Theocharis expressed his and the prime minister’s condolences over the tragic death of the girls and said the ministry is overseeing developments. Theocharis has also spoken with the Rhodes police chief, while a regional tourism official of the Dodecanese district will travel to the island in person to investigate.

Eight-year-old Israeli girl drowns in hotel pool on Crete

Two women foreign nationals, 42 and 56 years of age, were arrested on Thursday evening in connection with the death of an eight-year-old girl from Israel, who was vacationing with her family and drowned in a hotel pool in Chersonissos, east of Iraklio on Crete, shortly after 18.30 on Wednesday evening.

The two women were allegedly in positions of responsibility when the fatal event occured.

The girl died in the pool before her family members and other tourists.

Speaking to Athens-Macedonian News Agency, Crete emergency ambulance services EKAV spokesman Yiannis Zafiriou said, “We were summoned to the point and rushed with an ambulance, followed by doctor in another vehicle. A private clinic ambulance from nearby also arrived at the hotel. The eight-year-old girl was in cardiac arrest following drowning. Three doctors were trying to resuscitate her for 20 minutes, while the efforts continued at the emergency department of the hospital she was transferred to. Unfortunately, the child did not revive.”