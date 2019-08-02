Agri Minister Voridis Meets Amb. Pyatt, Calls for Greece’s Exclusion from US Tariffs

ATHENS – Agricultural Development & Food Minister Makis Voridis requested that the United States exclude Greek products in the tariffs under consideration, at a meeting with US Ambassador to Athens Geoffrey Pyatt.

Referring to the possibility that the US will impose tariffs on imported EU agricultural products, Voridis cited the close relations Greece has with the US in the framework of the two countries’ Strategic Dialogue.

“This is a trade war that does not relate to Greece,” Voridis said. “On the contrary, the possibility of tariffs on farm products of Greek interest – such as olive oil, table olives, fruit preserves and frozen cherries – will harm the income of a large number of small-scale producers.”

The two officials also discussed the collaboration of Rutgers University (NJ) with the American Farm School in Thessaloniki and the Agricultural University of Athens on the program “New agriculture, new generation” being funded by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, and the active inclusion of the ministry in it.