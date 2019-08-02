Greek PM Mitsotakis Visits the Ministry of Culture

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is visiting on Friday the Culture Ministry where he was received by Culture Minister Lina Mendoni and Deputy Minister Lefteris Avgenakis.

The ministry’s priorities will dominate a meeting at the ministry as well as the course of the investment at former Elliniko airport, the operation of the Archaeological Resources and Expropriations Fund and the unification of the buildings and grounds of the National Archaeological Museum with the National Technological University of Athens (the Athens Polytechnic).