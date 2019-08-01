Traditional Songs and Dances at Greek Night in Athens Square Park (Vid & Pics)

ASTORIA – Traditional Greek songs and dances were performed at the Greek Night at Athens Square Park in Astoria on July 30.

Athens Square Committee 2nd Vice President Panos Adamopoulos made sure everything ran smoothly during the most recent Greek Night, which featured the Greek American Folklore Society performing traditional dances along with music by Tasos Papaioannou and Kostas Psaros.

All those present enjoyed the performance in the Greek Night series which is free and open to the public every Tuesday at Athens Square Park in Astoria through September 24.