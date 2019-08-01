Rep. Sarbanes Speaks about President’s Attacks on Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Greek-American Congressman John Sarbanes represents Maryland’s Third Congressional District, which comprises portions of Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Anne Arundel counties, as well as a significant part of the independent city of Baltimore. In an interview on CNN, Rep. Sarbanes addressed the recent attacks on the city made by President Donald Trump and released the following statement on July 30:

“Yesterday, I joined Brianna Keilar on CNN to discuss President Trump’s attacks on Baltimore.

Trump made a strategic error when he decided to come after Baltimore this week. Trump wanted to distract us from his shortcomings by attacking Charm City instead all he managed to do was demonstrate his pettiness and lack of leadership.

Hey Trump, we’re not taking the bait. Baltimore has an agenda for you:

Instead of attempting to defame leaders like Elijah Cummings – how about you make good on that promise to lower prescription drug prices?

Instead of mocking Baltimore for its struggles – how about you get to work on those infrastructure commitments?

Instead of tearing down cities, leaders, and community members in Baltimore – how about you tackle the corruption in Washington and secure our elections?

I’ll take Cummings’ Baltimore over Trump’s America any day.”