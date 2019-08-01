Santa Barbara Greek Festival Marks 46 Years

SANTA BARBARA – CA – The Saint Barbara, California Greek Orthodox Church had a rollicking good time for everyone as it celebrated its 46th Greek Festival, drawing Greeks, Philhellenes, and people looking to dive into Greek food and culture, which abounded there.

Also celebrated, said Bonnie Carroll for EdHat, were the volunteers who greeted people at the church bookstore book and the bouzouki music that filled the air and made the event even more festive, along with Greek dancers in authentic costumes performing traditional dances.

The weather was warm and the food was hot, the menu including souvlaki, quarter chicken, moussaka, spanakopita, tiropita, loukaniko, horiatiki Greek salad, stuffed grape leaves dolmades, manestra, tzatziki sauce, Kalamata olives, feta, and gooey sweet baklava for dessert, along with a bevy of other Greek pastry treats.

There were gift booths, a taverna and lots of activities for children and everyone was having so much fun they didn’t mind the sometimes long lines.

“From 96-year-old grandmothers to tiny tots in the arms of their parents, it was a fun afternoon under the Oak Park trees,” wrote Carroll, and you can bet there were shouts of Opa! to go with ouzo.