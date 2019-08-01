Democratic Winners & Losers

By Dan Georgakas August 1, 2019

From left, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock take the stage for the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Vigorous campaigning and two public events mislabeled ‘debates’ have resulted in four Democrats advancing their presidential candidacies, five floundering, and more than a dozen others remaining also rans. Making the best case so far for winning the nomination are Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, and Julian Castro.

The big moment of the second debate was Senator Harris’ assault on Joe Biden for his views on busing. Far more important than the specific issue was Biden’s lack of preparation for such …

