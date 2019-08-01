Democratic Winners & Losers

Vigorous campaigning and two public events mislabeled ‘debates’ have resulted in four Democrats advancing their presidential candidacies, five floundering, and more than a dozen others remaining also rans. Making the best case so far for winning the nomination are Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, and Julian Castro.

The big moment of the second debate was Senator Harris’ assault on Joe Biden for his views on busing. Far more important than the specific issue was Biden’s lack of preparation for such …