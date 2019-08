One rainy Sunday in 1964, about a nanosecond after the end of the Divine Liturgy at St. Sophia Cathedral in Washington, DC my parents stuffed their four children into a rusty station wagon. Destination: The National Gallery of Art, nestled along the Mall between the U.S. Capitol and the White House.

It took as long to find a parking space as some guy named `Dan Vinchey’ took to paint what we had come to see: the Mona Lisa. On top of …