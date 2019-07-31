Brooklyn AHEPA Chapter 41 Sponsors 9th Annual Greek Community Golf Outing

BROOKLYN, NY – Brooklyn AHEPA Chapter 41’s Ninth Annual Golf Outing hosted over 100 golfers for another day of friendly competition in support of the Greek communities of Brooklyn. This year’s outing was held on May 10 at the Dyker Beach Golf Course in Brooklyn.

Golfers enjoyed a continental breakfast to start the day and each received a gift bag with golf tees, balls, cigars, and other items donated by various sponsors. Brooklyn Maids of Athena helped register the golfers, sell raffles and distribute the gift bags.

Fr. Eugene Pappas of Three Hierarchs Church blessed the golfers before they took over the entire course for a 1 PM shotgun start. New York State Senator and Brooklyn AHEPA 41 Brother Andrew Gounardes attended and welcomed all.

A barbecue lunch was served to the golfers halfway through the course. Refreshments were provided throughout the day. A buffet dinner ended the day with awards for various categories such as best score and longest drive. Raffle prizes included two pairs of round-trip tickets to Greece donated by Norwegian Airlines, local sports tickets, and golf equipment.

The annual event continues to grow each year. To date it has raised over $200,000 for the Brooklyn Greek communities of Sts. Constantine & Helen Cathedral, Holy Cross, Kimisis Tis Theotokou, and Three Hierarchs. It also funds Brooklyn 41 annual scholarships for the A. Fantis Parochial School, Hellenic Classical Charter School, as well as the afternoon Greek school of Holy Cross, and the Greek School of Plato. Lastly, Brooklyn AHEPA 41 donated $20,000 to the National AHEPA Rebuild St. Nicholas Ground Zero fund.

Next year’s outing is scheduled for Friday, May 8. All AHEPA brothers and friends are encouraged to attend. No golf expertise is necessary to enjoy the event.