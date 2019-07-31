The 72nd Annual MEFGOX Held at St. Nicholas in Troy, MI (Pics)

By TNH Staff July 31, 2019

The 72nd Annual Convention of the Mid-Eastern Federation of Greek Orthodox Church Musicians, lovingly nicknamed MEFGOX, was held at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Troy, Michigan. Photo: Nicholas Kaltsounis

TROY, MI – The 72nd Annual Convention of the Mid-Eastern Federation of Greek Orthodox Church Musicians, lovingly nicknamed MEFGOX, was held at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Troy, MI July 25-28.

MEFGOX has served the Greek Orthodox Metropolises of Detroit and Pittsburgh for 72 years.

The organization hopes to continue its record of service with their website, where helpful information is available for priests, chanters, choirs, youth music organizations, and other church musicians: http://mideastern.churchmusic.goarch.org/.

The 73rd Annual Convention is scheduled for June 25-28, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Choir members performed at the 72nd Annual Convention of the Mid-Eastern Federation of Greek Orthodox Church Musicians. Photo: Nicholas Kaltsounis
Choir members performed at the 72nd Annual Convention of the Mid-Eastern Federation of Greek Orthodox Church Musicians. Photo: Nicholas Kaltsounis
Attendees enjoyed the music at the 72nd Annual Convention of the Mid-Eastern Federation of Greek Orthodox Church Musicians at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Troy, Michigan. Photo: Nicholas Kaltsounis
The choir was accompanied by the organ at the 72nd Annual MEFGOX. Photo: Nicholas Kaltsounis
Choir members performed at the 72nd Annual Convention of the Mid-Eastern Federation of Greek Orthodox Church Musicians. Photo: Nicholas Kaltsounis
Choir members performed at the 72nd Annual Convention of the Mid-Eastern Federation of Greek Orthodox Church Musicians. Photo: Nicholas Kaltsounis
