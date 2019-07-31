US Assistant State Sec’y Fannon Visiting Greece for Energy Meetings

WASHINGTON (ANA/P. Kasfikis) – US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Francis Fannon will travel to Beirut, Amman, and Athens from July 31 to August 9 to discuss energy security and regional energy cooperation, the State Department said on Tuesday.

According to a statement, Fannon will be building on his previous trip to the region as part of the United States’ “long-term commitment to the Eastern Mediterranean to expand economic opportunities in the energy sector, including natural gas development and related exports, and to encourage discussions on how countries can harness energy cooperation for increased regional stability and economic growth that benefits the entire region.”

Fannon will start his meetings in Lebanon, and conclude them “in Greece, which plays a key role promoting energy integration for the region,” the statement added. In Athens, he will participate in a “3+1” working group meeting with Greece, Israel, and Cyprus.

Describing the visits, the US State Department said, “The overall goal of the multi-country trip is to advance energy diversification for shared prosperity and security throughout the broader region.”