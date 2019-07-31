Gianaris Calls on NYCHA to Expedite Lead Testing in Apartments with Children

ASTORIA – Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris, on July 29, called on NYCHA to prioritize lead testing in the Queensbridge, Ravenswood, and Astoria Houses. Testing results were last made public on May 30.

“Parents deserve to know if their children are safe in their homes. Our community cannot afford any more NYCHA delays,” said Senate Deputy Leader Gianaris. “I urge this testing to be completed expeditiously and the results made public thereafter.”

Earlier this year, NYCHA announced a policy to test every apartment for lead, prioritizing developments with the most children under 6 years of age. Queensbridge, Ravenswood, and Astoria Houses have among the highest populations of such children in their developments.

Senator Gianaris and the Senate Democratic Majority allocated over $100 million in funding for NYCHA capital repairs earlier this year and advocated for significant oversight of their operations along with this investment. Senator Gianaris believes lead testing is critical and also authored legislation to mandate schools and parks have water fixtures tested for lead on a regular basis.

Senator Gianaris’ full letter to NYCHA’s acting general manager appears below.

July 29, 2019

Vito Mustaciuolo

Acting General Manager, NYCHA

250 Broadway

New York, New York 10007

Dear Mr. Mustaciuolo:

I write to express my frustration with the lack of progress of NYCHA’s lead testing. It was recently reported in the Queens Daily Eagle that, despite promising comprehensive testing and prioritizing developments with the most children, testing did not occur at three developments in my district with large numbers of children – Queensbridge, Ravenswood, and Astoria Houses. Testing results were last updated publicly on May 30, 2019.

I am glad NYCHA decided to test for lead in the developments with the most children, but such testing must be executed faster and I urge you to make Ravenswood, Queensbridge, and Astoria Houses top priorities. Testing quickly and then making the results public will ensure families can be confident in their children’s safety and better understand potential dangers they face.

Testing more apartments quickly for lead is a crucial priority. I hope you will address this as soon as possible.

Sincerely,

Senator Michael Gianaris

Deputy Majority Leader