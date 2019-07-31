Sea Fennel: A Tasty Surprise in the Greek Shores

Greece is indeed famous for vacations on the thousands of golden beaches, with its crystal clear sea water, and, of course, food! The seaside plant called kritamos or sea fennel (Crithmum maritimum) has as long a history as those beaches. These two actually evolved together, side by side, the plant shaped by the rough waves of the Aegean and Ionian Greek seas.

Sea fennel grows on the sculptured rocks by those waves and learned how to survive with no fresh water, just on the salty mist of the cool breeze. Even though pharmacological research about kritamos dates back to ancient Greece with Dioscorides, in recent decades there has been growing research in Greece about this magnificent plant. Nowadays, kritamos is cultivated and used in cosmetology and food. Rich in antioxidants, vitamin C, iodine, and minerals, it also has some precious essential oil. You can easily find it in local markets and taverns in various versions!

The usually edible parts of the plant are its leaves and tender thin shoots. You can eat it raw as a salad, with some tomatoes, thyme and olive oil, or in a traditional Greek salad – and really be able to taste the sea in a bite! One of the best meze for ouzo, tsipouro, or raki is kritamos pickle combined with olives. You can even make your own kritamos pickle by boiling ½ liter of water, 1 teacup of vinegar, and 250 gr of kritamos for 5 minutes. Place in vases and store the vases upside down. You will have ready to eat meze anytime for your family and friends! Enjoy!

* The above is not medical advice but mere suggestions for improving your diet. Before reach herbal use you should consult your doctor, especially those who have health issues, are pregnant or are under the age of 6.

Evropi-Sofia Dalampira is an Agriculturist with an MSc in Botany-Biology and a PhD Candidate in Agricultural-Environmental Education and Science Communication