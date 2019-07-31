Not a Racist Bone in His Body

Let me stipulate that I agree completely: Trump does not have a racist bone in his body. Lately, I am told, that teams of archaeologists, genealogists, and geneticists have been frantically experimenting on the bones of generations of KKK Grand Wizards, southern Senators, and men convicted of lynching blacks, seeking in vain for the DNA of racism. They have been spurred on by Trump apologists who insist that our President does not have a “racist bone in his body.” Logic …