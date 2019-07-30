Eight Parts of Greece Put on High Fire Alert

With memories still vivid of the July 23, 2018 wildfires that killed 102 people north of Athens, eight areas around the country were declared to be a Category Four wildfire risk and another 12 just one level lower as temperatures rose and forests dried out.

That was set by the Civil Protection Authority which said the danger was highest in Attica, Viotia, Fthiotida, Korinthos, Argolida, Lakonia, Kythera and Hania because of kindling-dry conditions from a week of high temperatures, the General Secretariat said.

There is also a wildfire risk, albeit smaller one, in Kefalonia, Zakynthos, Rethymno, Iraklio, Achaia, Ilia, Arkadia, Messinia, Fokida, Evia, Magnisia and Larisa, it added, with temperatures expected to soar to 39-40 degrees Celsius (102-104 degrees Fahrenheit.)

The secretariat warned residents and visitors to refrain from any activities that could spark a fire such as barbecues, burning plant cuttings or using power tools that generate sparks, while also advising that people with gardens and land make sure they are cleared of brush.

Anyone who sees even the hint of a blaze was urged to immediately call the national fire service on 199. Last year’s deadly fires were said to have been caused by a man burning brush near Mt. Pendeli. He still hasn’t been identified yet.