Stournaras Tells Fortune Greece Needs Big-Time Investors

ATHENS – Backing up new Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ push for investors, Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras told the US news magazine Fortune that the country needs an immediate injection from foreign businesses to accelerate a slow recovery.

Stournaras, who served a former New Democracy-led coalition as finance chief said that the country’s still-rising debt – despite 326 billion euros ($363.6 billion) in three international bailouts and the flight of the country’s most talented is hindering a comeback.

The rescue packages ended on Aug. 20, 2018 under the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA before the Conservatives chief Mitsotakis ousted them in July 7 snap elections and said he would make tax cuts and luring investors two of his highest priorities to get a full market return.

Austerity measures that came with the bailouts helped restore some sense of fiscal order but the country’s four biggest banks are buried with bad loans and investors are still wary, despite the recent sale of a 2.5-billion euro ($2.79 billion) 7-year bond.

Responding to a question about planned investments that haven’t happened, Stournaras said that Greece “desperately” needs Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for growth, noting that the country invests only 10 percent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP,) half that of the pre-crisis period.

Asked whether Greece is out of danger, he responded that it was “definitely not,” and that a country that has just emerged from years of austerity and saw the economy shrink some 25 percent needs to “be careful.”

He didn’t offer any ideas to bring back the investors but Mitsotakis said he’s going to accelerate the construction start date for the long-delayed $8 billion development of the abandoned Hellenikon International Airport but couldn’t meet his promise to do it immediately.