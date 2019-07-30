Greece: Plenary Discussion Opens on Fast-Track Bill for Property Tax, Tax Debts

ATHENS – Plenary discussion began in parliament on Tuesday morning for a fast-track bill on real estate tax (ENFIA) and the settlement of debts to the tax service.

The bill, which includes an income-based reduction of ENFIA tax and a plan for tax debts by individuals and business owners that allows repayment in up to 120 installments, is expected to be voted in the afternoon following statements by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

In its first reading at committee level, it was approved in principle by representatives of ruling New Democracy, main opposition SYRIZA and KINAL parties. The Communist Party voted “present”, Greek Solution reserved judgment and MeRA25 opposed it.

In statements this week, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said its processing was urgent because its ENFIA and tax repayment provisions relate to the current fiscal year. He had also noted that opposition parties SYRIZA, KINAL and Greek Solution supported its fast-track processing, while the Communist Party and MeRA25 maintained that there is enough time to discuss it under the normal procedures.

Deputy Finance Minister Apostolos Vesyropoulos said the double aspect of a lower ENFIA introduced gradually as of this year and the more favorable interest rates on the tax debt installment plan, “two positive and just measures”, are just the beginning, adding that “the country is turning the page.”

Also in parliament, a draft bill on restructuring the state is at committee currently, while an interministerial bill on local government, university asylum, reducing interest rates on oustanding debt to insurance funds (from 5 pct to 3 pct) and other urgent regulations is expected to be tabled in parliament by Wednesday.