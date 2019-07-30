Gianaris Announces His 30-Day Background Check Waiting Period Law Enacted 

NEW YORK – Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris announced on July 29 that the Governor signed his 30-day background check waiting period into law. The bill, S.2374, passed the Senate as part of an historic package of gun safety reforms.

“Common sense gun safety reform will save lives, period. Stronger background checks will keep guns away from dangerous people,” said Senate Deputy Leader Gianaris. “I am proud to have written some of America’s toughest gun safety laws and to be part of a new New York Senate which prioritizes the safety of our families and schools. I’m glad the Governor enacted this important measure.”

According to the Giffords Law Center, only Washington and New Jersey have waiting periods of up to 30 days.

Video of Senator Gianaris’ floor remarks discussing the bill is available here: https://youtu.be/TVS074qQZGU .