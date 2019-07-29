Women’s Entrepreneurial and Wellness Retreat in Corfu this October

NEW YORK – Yia Mas founder Kristina Headrick is an expert in content strategy, editorial, social media marketing, and copy-writing. Having worked for several start-ups globally, she thrives on helping companies hone and share their messages. Headrick also teaches yoga, meditation, and movement, and creates unique experiences. Her recent project, the Yia Mas brand and event series, is a blend of social gatherings and retreats designed around the Greek philosophies on wellness and community for happiness. She is a proponent of anything that helps you shift your perspective so that you can live life with more joy and creative output.

Headrick is also one of the retreat leaders for Shefari’s upcoming She Suceeds Women’s Entrepreneurial Retreat in Corfu this October. Her sessions at the retreat are Daily Yoga & Meditation, Writing Compelling Content that Stands Out, and The Yia Mas Approach to Balanced Living. She told The National Herald, “I’m so excited to share teachings from Yia Mas that merge wellness and Greek culture at Shefari’s first-ever She Succeeds retreat. To teach these on a Greek island for entrepreneurs from all over the globe is an amazing opportunity. I’ll be teaching some yoga, meditation, and a writing workshop, as well.”

When asked how she got involved with the retreat, Headrick said, “Shefari and I initially connected over Instagram. Then, I coincidentally met one of the founders, who is also Greek-American, on Syros through a mutual friend. It was meant to be! They do amazing work building highly curated trips and now with the creation of their own travel series.”

Shefari connects women through transformative travel experiences in personal development, entrepreneurship, wellness, spirituality and philanthropy. The launch of their “Travel Meets Transformation” series begins with a bang – the She Suceeds Women’s Entrepreneurial Retreat, a luxury business and wellness Mediterranean Masterclass being held in Corfu, Greece this October.

What makes this retreat different? For starters, Shefari assembled a heavy-hitting leadership team of serious female achievers: Lisa Furuland Kotsianis, founder of the explosively popular DockATot, and Marina Vasilara, Global Communications Director of the Greek skincare brand APIVITA, just to name two. And the all-inclusive trip is just as powerful.

Attendees will learn to maximize their health and wealth while enjoying the five-star resort that Jackie O called home in the 60s, the Domes Miramare. The opportunity to indulge in local culture and VIP excursions (nautical networking on a private cruise, premium olive oil tasting, and behind the scenes tours) should not be missed. The tax-deductible retreat welcomes women of all ages and business stages.

More information about Shefari and the She Suceeds Women’s Entrepreneurial Retreat in Corfu is available online: https://www.shefari.com/retreat2019/.