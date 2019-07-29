Mitsotakis Shifts Focus to Foreign Affairs, Domestic Alliances

ATHENS – Hitting the ground running in his first three weeks in offices – pushing bills to end college asylum, enforce no smoking laws, and going after foreign investors – new Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis now plans a bevy of meetings with European Union leaders and trying to gain political allies.

Winning the July 7 snap elections with a mandate controlling Parliament and ousting the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA, Mitsotakis will head for Cyprus, France, Germany, and the Netherlands ahead of the Sept. 24 opening of the United Nations General Assembly and his first appearance on the world stage.

The first meeting with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades is especially important as the two will about how to stop Turkish drilling for energy in the island’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) where the legitimate government has licensed foreign companies to hunt for oil and gas.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ignored demands from Cyprus, Greece, the EU and the United States to stop, undermining any hopes of resuming talks to reunify the island divided by an unlawful 1974 invasion by Turkey, which still occupies the northern third.

Turkey and Greece, along with the former Colonial ruler the United Kingdom, which still has military bases there, are guarantors of security for the islands and fears have mounted there could be a conflict, accidental or otherwise.

The first week of August will be spent legislating and then, following a short break, Mitsotakis is expected to travel to Paris for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, most likely after Aug. 20, said Kathimerini.

He is then scheduled to travel to Berlin, on Aug. 29 where talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel are expected to focus on Greece’s economic reform efforts and Mitsotakis’ bid to reduce high primary surplus targets by 2021 although she has already ruled out any break for him.

The parties of the two leaders are also members of the center-right European People’s Party (EPP) but Germany put up the bulk of 326 billion euros ($362.76 billion) in three international bailouts and Merkel – who championed harsh austerity for Greece – wants to make sure her banks get paid and that Greece hits fiscal targets as part of the measures.

She is said to be keen on Mitsotakis’ ideas to get foreign investors back to Greece after they were scared off by a 29 percent corporate rate set by former premier Alexis Tsipras’ government,

After a scheduled trip to the Netherlands on Sept. 2-3, he will head for New York and the UN’s annual opening which is full of pomp-and-circumstance but will give him a chance to outline to other leaders his goal to push Greece’s slow recovery.

He also wants to try to gain support from rival parties at home, particularly the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) whose leaders came from the now-defunct PASOK Socialists who served New Democracy in a previous coalition government.

While New Democracy has 158 seats in the 300-member Parliament, it needs a super-majority to change SYRIZA’s electoral law that would rule out a 50-seat bonus for future winning parties in national elections, designed to give the Leftists an advantage in being part of any coalition.

Mitsotakis also reportedly plans- despite his pledge not seek any political revenge after Tsipras claimed 10 political rivals, including from New Democracy, took bribes from the Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis – to investigate SYRIZA’s first six months in office in 2015 that brought Greece to the brink of being forced out of the Eurozone and required the government to seek a third bailout, this one for 86 billion euros ($95.7 billion.)