Deadly Waters: Greek Drownings Toll Hits 149

ATHENS – With one of the most dangerous records in the world, the number of people who drowned in Greece since the beginning of 2019 through July 24 was 149, figures from the Coast Guard said, after advisories from officials on how people can prevent becoming a victim.

There were said to be 413 drownings in 2018, with few life guards available even on public beaches and more than 30 million tourists flocking to the country annually, especially in the summer, and heading for islands and beaches, many of which are remote.

Conflicting data though – the contradiction wasn’t explained – also claimed the official death toll from drownings in 2018 was 294

Hellenic Coast Guard spokesman Nikos Lagadianos told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency that swimmers should not be scared, but cautious. “We shouldn’t fear the sea but we should respect its rules,” he said.

Most of the deaths occur within 10 meters (10.96 yards) from the beach and relatively few at distances of 50 meters (54.68 yards) or more.

The Hellenic Institute for Occupational Health and Safety, said the biggest problem is that most people think they are better swimmers and aren’t able to confront a problem in the water when it happens. Greece’s drowning death numbers per capita is among the world’s highest.

The group advised never to swim alone, not to swim if they are in a bad physical or mental state, to wait three hours after a heavy meal, and never to swim under the influence of alcohol or drugs or impaired.